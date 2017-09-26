WATCH LIVE: Trump, Spain’s prime minister expected to discuss trade at news conference

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will discuss trade and other issues.

Trump and Rajoy’s joint news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET today. Watch their remarks in the player above.

The leaders are meeting at the White House on Tuesday, days before a critical secession vote Sunday in Spain.

The region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, wants to separate from Spain. Spain’s federal government says such a vote would be illegal.

Neither leader mentioned the vote during brief remarks as they appeared before journalists in the Oval Office.

Rajoy says the two countries have good cooperation on defense and terrorism issues.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.