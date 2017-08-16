WATCH LIVE: Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin to discuss ‘forever GI bill’

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is expected to speak about The Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, known as the “forever GI bill,” in a news briefing Wednesday.

The bill is considered “the largest expansion of veterans education benefits in a decade,” Stars and Stripes reports.

The bill, introduced by Rep. David Roe, R-Tenn., will help “end a 15-year limit for veterans to use their education benefits, restore benefits to veterans whose schools abruptly close and fix a Pentagon deployment authorization that has kept about 5,000 reservists from accumulating earned education benefits,” Stars and Stripes says.

It passed the House last month and the Senate on Aug. 2. It’s awaiting a signature from President Donald Trump.

