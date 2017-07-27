Politics

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence to address health care, jobs and economy

BY  

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a speech to the National Federation of Independent Business in Washington, D.C. at 10:15 a.m. ET Thursday.

Pence will address health care, with Republicans in Congress trying to undo former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Pence will also address jobs and the economy.

Watch the speech live online here at the PBS NewsHour.

