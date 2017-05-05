WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address health care bill in daily briefing

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders will hold the White House daily news briefing at 1:30 p.m. EST. PBS NewsHour will live stream the remarks.

On Thursday, House Republicans narrowly pushed through a health care bill that seeks to replace much of former President Barack Obama’s signature health law. The GOP’s bill, known as the American Health Care Act, will now have to face Senate scrutiny.

Although Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are confident that their bill will pass through the Senate, Kaiser Health News points out that it’ll only take three GOP “no” votes to derail the bill.

Democrats have vehemently opposed the bill. In response to House Republicans’ celebration of their health vote win, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told the NewsHour that it wasn’t cause for celebration.

“[I]t’s a sad day, I think, for this institution when we would vote and effectively cut off millions of people from access to health care,” he said.