WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address Senate health care debate in news briefing

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will likely field questions about the Senate health care debate during a news briefing Wednesday.

Sanders is expected to speak around 2 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s law and give Congress two years to come up with a replacement. But that was expected to be rejected by a combination of solidly opposed Democrats and Republicans unwilling to tear down the law without a replacement in hand.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had gained a reprieve from what seemed a likely defeat and won a 51-50 vote to begin debating the GOP health care measure, which sits atop the party’s legislative priorities. But later that night, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a wide-ranging amendment by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to replace Obama’s statute with a more restrictive. Those voting no included nine Republicans, ranging from conservative Mike Lee of Utah to Alaska moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in a roll call that raised questions about what if any reshaping of Obama’s law splintered Republicans can muster votes to achieve.

President Donald Trump accused Murkowski of disappointing the country by opposing that GOP effort to demolish the Obama health care law, after initial votes demonstrated the party will be hard pressed to make any sweeping changes in the statute.

“Now we have to keep working hard,” McConnell said Wednesday. “We’re determined to do everything we can to succeed. We know our constituents are counting on us.”

President Donald Trump is also keeping the pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He scorned him Tuesday as “very weak” and refused to say whether he’ll fire the nation’s top law enforcement officer and his onetime political ally. It was an extraordinary public rebuke, and even fellow Republicans pushed back forcefully.

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

All through a Tuesday of anything-but-subtle tweets and statements, Trump rued his decision to choose Sessions for his Cabinet and left the former senator’s future prospects dangling.

Trump said: “We will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell.”

