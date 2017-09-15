WATCH LIVE: White House expected to preview Trump’s first U.N. summit

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s first U.N. General Assembly next week in New York, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected discuss the president’s goals for the summit, as well as his speech to world leaders while there, in a news briefing Friday.

Today's White House news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be joined by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Trump has been consistently critical of the United Nations, once calling the international organization “a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

And when the U.N. approved new sanctions against North Korea earlier this week, Trump said the decision was “just another very small step, not a big deal,” suggesting that the move would be ineffectual.

In April, Trump said the international body was an “underperformer, but has tremendous potential.” On Monday, the president will participate in a special gathering at the U.N. that will offer proposals on how to streamline the U.N.’s budget, Politico reported.

