WATCH LIVE: White House may address Hurricane Harvey, GOP tension in news briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will field questions at a Friday news briefing.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. EDT. Watch live in the player above.

The briefing comes as Hurricane Harvey barrels toward Texas and Trump continues to criticize some members of his political party on Twitter.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

