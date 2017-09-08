WATCH LIVE: White House may address Hurricane Irma, debt ceiling in news briefing

The White House is expected to address questions about a bill that temporarily increases the country’s debt ceiling as well as the latest on Hurricane Irma’s path toward Florida in a news briefing Friday.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to begin speaking around 1:30 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump will receive a briefing on Hurricane Irma later today from Camp David, where he is meeting with his Cabinet. He spent the morning urging Republicans in Congress to start work immediately on a tax overhaul.

On Twitter, Trump tweeted: “Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP.” He added: “Don’t wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!”

Trump has been promoting his plans to overhaul the tax system, though so far he has provided few details, outlining only broad priorities. There is not yet any bill in Congress; under the legislative process, lawmakers must complete a budget first in order to come up with their Republican-only approach on taxes.

Trump’s request to Republicans comes after he cut a deal with Democrats on debt ceiling legislation and moments after he criticized GOP lawmakers in a series of tweets that seemed to defend his actions.

