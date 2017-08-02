WATCH LIVE: White House may address immigration legislation in news briefing

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to address new immigration legislation unveiled by President Donald Trump and two Republican senators at a Wednesday news briefing.

The legislation would place new limits on legal immigration. It would seek an immigration system based on merit and skills instead of family connections.

Trump said at an Ohio rally last month that he was working with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas to “create a new immigration system for America.”

WATCH: Trump, GOP senators announce new immigration plan

He rolled out that system with the senators Wednesday at the White House.

White House officials say the bill will aim to create a skills-based immigration system to make the U.S. more competitive, raise wages and create jobs.

Perdue and Cotton introduced a bill in February that would change the 1965 law to reduce the number of legal immigrants.

