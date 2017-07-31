WATCH LIVE: White House may address Scaramucci’s departure at news briefing

RELATED LINKS

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will likely address questions about White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s departure Monday in a news briefing at the White House.

Sanders is expected to speak around 3:45 p.m. ET.

Hoping to turn the page on a tumultuous opening chapter to his presidency, Trump had insisted earlier Monday that there was “no chaos” in his White House as he swore in John Kelly, the former secretary of Homeland Security and a retired Marine general, as second chief of staff.

Not long after, Scaramucci, who shocked many with his profane outburst last week against then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, was gone.

In the words of the White House announcement, he was leaving because he “felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.” The two-sentence release concluded, “We wish him all the best.”

Earlier, in an Oval Office ceremony, Trump predicted Kelly, who previously served as Homeland Security chief, would do a “spectacular job.” And the president chose to highlight the rising stock market and positive jobs outlook rather than talk about how things might need to change in his White House under Kelly.

