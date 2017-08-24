WATCH LIVE: White House may address Trump’s frustration with Congress in news briefing

The White House may address President Donald Trump’s vocal frustration with Congress in a Thursday news briefing, the first since his working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will hold a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. ET today. Watch her remarks in the player above.

Since returning from New Jersey, the president has made a series of public remarks that have varied widely in tone. In Phoenix, he mocked the press for their coverage of his Charlottesville remarks, saying it was pulling people apart. By the next day, Trump was calling for unity at a speech to the American Legion.

Today, Trump took to Twitter to criticize leaders within his party, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the president criticized on Twitter: “The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed! That should NEVER have happened!”

The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

READ MORE: Republican agenda threatened by Trump-McConnell feud