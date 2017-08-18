WATCH: How have past presidents addressed race?

President Donald Trump drew criticism on Tuesday for his comments about the race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“You think there’s blame? Yes, I think there’s blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides — I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it,” he told reporters.

His handling of hate and bigotry have prompted comparisons to how other U.S. presidents have handled race during their time in office.

In the player above, watch how presidents have called out racism and violence — from Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1957 speech about desegregation in Little Rock, Arkansas to Barack Obama’s remarks after the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

WATCH: Race and racism in the age of Trump