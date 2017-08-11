WATCH: Trump warns of severe consequences if North Korea attacks Guam

President Donald Trump is warning of severe consequences if North Korea attacks Guam.

Trump says he has yet to speak with the governor of the territory, but says, “I feel that they will be very safe, believe me.”

He adds, “if anything happens to Guam, there’s going to be big, big trouble in North Korea.”

North Korea this week announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory, which is a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers.

Trump has been escalating his rhetoric against North Korea, but says he hopes “it will all work out.”

MORE: Trump fires back in war of words with North Korea

When asked whether he and the president were on the same page, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said “it takes a combined message,” saying Trump has made it clear he prefers a diplomatic solution, but was responding to the latest rhetoric.

Trump said he was going to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about the deepening crisis with North Korea.

Trump has alternately praised and chided China for the efforts to contain its rogue neighbor.

He has increased his condemnation of North Korea in recent days, tweeting Friday morning that the U.S. would have military options “locked and loaded” if needed.