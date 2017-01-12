Justice Department watchdog to investigate DOJ, FBI actions months before election

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department inspector general says he will investigate the actions of the Justice Department and FBI in the months leading up to the 2016 election, including whether department policies were followed by FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats have blamed Comey’s handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and his late-October release of a letter about the case, as a reason for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz says the investigation will look at whether department or FBI policies were followed in relation to Comey’s actions in the case, whether the FBI deputy director should have been recused from the investigation, and allegations that department officials improperly disclosed nonpublic information to the Clinton campaign.

BREAKING: Justice Dept. Inspector General launches review of FBI and DOJ actions ahead of 2016 presidential election https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/vg6d7mGd2t — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017

WATCH: What’s behind Comey’s unprecedented reveal to Congress about Clinton probe?