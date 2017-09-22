Watch in 360: Rescuers search for survivors in collapsed apartment building in Mexico City



This video will not work correctly in some browsers. We recommend viewing in Google Chrome.

Hundreds of rescuers worked Wednesday night to find four women believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the La Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. Volunteers removed the rubble by hand, carrying it away in bucket brigades, to avoid moving heavy equipment in to areas where people may be trapped. PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham recorded this 360 video of the rescue effort.

Watch William’s full report from Mexico City below.