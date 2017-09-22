Watch in 360: Rescuers search for survivors in collapsed apartment building in Mexico City
This video will not work correctly in some browsers. We recommend viewing in Google Chrome.
Hundreds of rescuers worked Wednesday night to find four women believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the La Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. Volunteers removed the rubble by hand, carrying it away in bucket brigades, to avoid moving heavy equipment in to areas where people may be trapped. PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham recorded this 360 video of the rescue effort.
Watch William’s full report from Mexico City below.
Are you aware of our comment policy?
PBS NewsHour allows open commenting for all registered users, and encourages discussion amongst you, our audience. However, if a commenter violates our terms of use or abuses the commenting forum, their comment may go into moderation or be removed entirely. We reserve the right to remove posts that do not follow these basic guidelines: comments must be relevant to the topic of the post; may not include profanity, personal attacks or hate speech; may not promote a business or raise money; may not be spam. Anything you post should be your own work. The PBS NewsHour reserves the right to read on the air and/or publish on its website or in any medium now known or unknown the comments or emails that we receive. By submitting comments, you agree to the PBS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which include more details.