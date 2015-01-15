Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrates the life and civil rights work of Dr. King. In 1994, the holiday was officially recognized as a National Day of Service where volunteers across the country work together to make a difference in their communities. The titles below include children’s books about Dr. King, fiction and nonfiction books about ordinary people who stand up for what’s right, and stories about helping others and giving back.

Child of the Civil Rights Movement

By: Paula Young Shelton

Illustrated by: Raul Colón

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

The youngest daughter of civil rights leader Andrew Young shares a time when she and her two older sisters moved from New York to Atlanta to protest and ultimately change unfair laws. The narration is innocent and child-like — effectively describing what Jim Crow was and giving glimpse of the leaders of the period (including Martin Luther King, Jr.). Soft lined, textured illustrations evoke the time and its tenor while portraying people in a recognizable way. An end note provides additional information about the people depicted.

City Green

By: DyAnne DiSalvo-Ryan

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

There is a garbage-filled, vacant lot on the street where Marcy lives. Instead of growing flowers in coffee cans like they usually do each spring, she and her friend Miss Rosa decide to plant a garden there. Their enthusiasm and energy spread and everyone in the neighborhood joins together to create an urban oasis. (From School Library Journal)

Dear Mr. Rosenwald

By: Carole Boston Weatherford

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Beginning Reader

A 10 year old girl narrates this fictionalized story, based on real events and people, of how her rural southern town builds a new school for African American children with the help of Julius Rosenwald (then president of Sears Roebuck).

Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-Ins

By: Carole Boston Weatherford

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Beginning Reader

A girl and her mom want to have a sweet treat on a hot day but cannot sit at the soda fountain simply because they are “colored.” Impressionistic paintings soften the harshness of the story of segregation in the South during a turbulent time.

Freedom Summer

By: Deborah Wiles, Jerome Lagarrigue

Illustrated by: Jerome Lagarrigue

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

Joe and John Henry are friends who have many interests in common, including swimming. But because John Henry has brown skin and Joe’s is the “color of pale moths,” they cannot swim together in the town’s pool. Told by Joe and eloquently illustrated, the emotions and power of friends trying to understand an unfriendly world are timeless.

Happy Birthday, Martin Luther King

By: Jean Marzollo

Illustrated by: Brian Pinkney

Age Level: 3-6

Reading Level: Beginning Reader

The significance and impact of Dr. King and why his birthday is celebrated is presented in a handsome package. Fluid text combines with stunning illustrations done in scratchboard and paint, to make a sometimes difficult subject accessible to younger children. Also available in Spanish.

I Am Rosa Parks

By: Rosa Parks, James Haskins

Illustrated by: Wil Clay

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

The famous civil rights activist Rosa Parks has simplified her autobiography for young readers in this Puffin Easy to Read book. She describes how she was arrested for not giving up her bus seat and shows that her personal role was part of a wider political struggle.

March On! The Day My Brother Martin Changed the World

By: Christine King Farris

Illustrated by: London Ladd

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

Martin Luther King, Jr. prepared diligently for his now famous “I have a dream” speech given on August 28, 1963 during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. It was King’s unshakable belief in nonviolence and the power of words that galvanized the country. This informal account is both personal and satisfying as revealed by Martin’s older sister who watched it on television with their parents in Atlanta. Full-color illustrations and expressive typography highlight words and enhance the tone.

Martin’s Big Words: The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By: Doreen Rappaport

Illustrated by: Bryan Collier

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Beginning Reader

Martin Luther King Jr. grew up fascinated by big words. He would later go on to use these words to inspire a nation and call people to action. In this award-winning book, powerful portraits of King show how he used words, not weapons, to fight injustice.

Miss Rumphius

By: Barbara Cooney

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

Miss Rumphius leaves the world more beautiful with an unusual legacy. This gentle story can relate to not only the language arts, but to dreams, legacies, and the environment.

Mrs. Katz and Tush

By: Patricia Polacco

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

In this special Passover story, Larnel Moore, a young African-American boy, and Mrs. Katz, an elderly Jewish woman, develop an unusual friendship through their mutual concern for an abandoned cat named Tush. Together they explore the common themes of suffering and triumph in each of their cultures.

Rosa

By: Nikki Giovanni

Illustrated by: Bryan Collier

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

Rosa Parks was an ordinary woman who became a hero because she “was not going to give in to that which was wrong.” A catalyst for the famous Montgomery Bus boycott in Alabama, she turned the nation’s attention to a glaring injustice in our society. Powerful illustrations evoke a time before the Civil Rights era and give the reader a glimpse at a person, her impact, and a period in American history.

Show Way

By: Jacqueline Woodson, Hudson Talbott

Illustrated by: Hudson Talbott

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

Soonie’s great grandmother was only seven-years-old when sold to the big plantation. A quilt that showed the way to freedom and chronicled the family’s history connects the generations, and continues to do so. Idealized illustrations and the poetic text provide an unusual family story.

Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down

By: Andrea Pinkney

Illustrated by: Brian Pinkney

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

The words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspired four students to protest in a way that ultimately changed the United States. Their peaceful dissent at the segregated lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, would “combine black with white to make sweet justice.” The “Greensboro Four” began their sit-in on February 1, 1960 and contributed to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The text suggests storytelling and is accompanied by light-lined but evocative illustrations; back matter completes this compelling portrait.

The Quiltmaker’s Gift

By: Jeff Brumbeau, Gail de Marcken

Illustrated by: Gail de Marcken

Age Level: 6-9

Reading Level: Independent Reader

A beautifully illustrated, sentimental tale about a king who only takes and a master quiltmaker who only gives. The story tells of the true benefits that come from both giving and receiving.

The Story of Ruby Bridges

By: Robert Coles

Illustrated by: George Ford

Age Level: 3-6

Reading Level: Beginning Reader

This is the true story of a brave six-year-old child who found the strength to walk through protesters and enter a whites-only school in New Orleans in 1960. The sepia watercolors capture the warmth of Ruby’s family and community.

Through My Eyes

By: Ruby Bridges

Age Level: 9-12

Reading Level: Independent Reader

Six-year-old Ruby Bridges became the first African American to integrate an elementary school. Her memories of that year, when so much hatred was directed at her, makes for a powerful memoir. A 1999 Parents’ Choice Gold Award Winner.

