Fifteen Books to Get the Whole Family Giggling

Scholastic’s “Kids and Family Reading Report” found that 70 percent of children between the ages of 6 and 17 say they want to read books that “make me laugh” — a higher percentage than any other criterion received.

But silly books can be good for families too. There’s something cathartic about a good belly laugh, especially one that you share with people you love.

The first time I read B. J. Novak’s The Book with No Pictures to my five-year-old, I laughed so hard I had to stop reading to catch my breath. My daughter was mesmerized — both by the book and by my reaction — and descended into her own fit of giggles. We read it three times in a row. When her dad walked in, she said, “You just have to read this. It’s going to make you say ‘Boo-Boo Butt!'” Fact check: true. And the other day, when she was feeling a little cranky at bedtime, she pulled that book off her shelf and said, “Let’s read this one again. It’ll make me feel better.”

Here’s my list of fifteen favorite read-alouds that will get kids and parents giggling. Please add your favorites in the comments!

What books trigger giggles in your kids?