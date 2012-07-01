Children in the early elementary grades often enjoy memorizing facts — facts about dinosaurs, sports, animals or celebrities. They enjoy a sense of mastery and a chance to exercise their amazing powers of recall. If you have such a child, try hooking him or her on presidential politics by sharing the following trivia.

The teddy bear was named for Theodore Roosevelt after it became known he refused to shoot a bear on a hunting trip.

after it became known he refused to shoot a bear on a hunting trip. Andrew Johnson learned to read from a tailor for whom he worked when he was 14. His wife taught him to write.

learned to read from a tailor for whom he worked when he was 14. His wife taught him to write. Harry S. Truman didn’t have a middle name, only the initial S. His parents used the initial to honor their fathers, who had names starting with S.

didn’t have a middle name, only the initial S. His parents used the initial to honor their fathers, who had names starting with S. Baseball fan William Taft was the first president to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a game.

was the first president to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a game. While president, Ulysses S. Grant was stopped for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage. He had to walk back to the White House.

was stopped for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage. He had to walk back to the White House. The tallest president was Abraham Lincoln at 6'4"; at 5'4", James Madison was the shortest.

at 6'4"; at 5'4", James Madison was the shortest. John Quincy Adams , the sixth president, regularly took a nude early morning swim in the Potomac River.

, the sixth president, regularly took a nude early morning swim in the Potomac River. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams all collected and played marbles.