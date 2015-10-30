Coming in November on FRONTLINE

Between 1981 and 1990, five Vietnamese-American journalists in cities across the U.S. were murdered. Many others in the community were intimidated and attacked.

Who was responsible for this reign of terror — and why has that question gone unanswered for so long?

On November 3, FRONTLINE and ProPublica will unveil Terror in Little Saigon, a gripping multiplatform investigation that reopens a domestic terrorism case that has gone unsolved for decades.

Then, on November 17, FRONTLINE makes a dangerous journey into the world of ISIS in Afghanistan — revealing on film for the first time the degree to which militants with the self-proclaimed Islamic State are gaining a foothold in the country, and how they’re focusing their efforts on training a new generation of jihadists.

Also this month, we’ll bring you an encore presentation of Gunned Down: The Power of the NRA, our January 2015 look at how the group has become such a successful force in American politics.

Here’s a closer look at our November lineup:

November 3 | Terror in Little Saigon

Attacks on journalists often spur outrage. But for the most part, the murders of five Vietnamese-American journalists on American soil several decades ago were overlooked by the mainstream press, and the victims have been forgotten. Correspondent A.C. Thompson and director/producer Rick Rowley reopen this long-dormant case, uncovering a trail that leads to a paramilitary group whose ultimate goal was to restart the Vietnam War — and which operated a secret assassination squad in the U.S. targeting its critics. A collaborative investigation in partnership with ProPublica.

November 10 | Gunned Down

How did the NRA evolve from a group of gun enthusiasts and sportsmen with minimal political focus, to a powerful lobbying force opposing any perceived infringement of the constitutional right to bear arms? In Gunned Down, veteran filmmaker Michael Kirk investigates the NRA, its political evolution and influence, and how it has consistently succeeded in defeating new gun control legislation.

November 17 | ISIS in Afghanistan

ISIS’s rapid expansion across Iraq and Syria in 2014 shocked the world. Now, the group is on the rise in Afghanistan — and it says it’s getting young kids to join the jihad. This special report documents the group’s growing hold, firsthand. It follows FRONTLINE correspondent Najibullah Quraishi (The Dancing Boys of Afghanistan) on a dangerous journey inside ISIS-held territory in Afghanistan, where local ISIS leadership invited him to film inside a school where children as young as three are taught “jihad lessons.” Also this hour: a second segment exploring a Pakistan police unit’s fight against the Taliban.

Check your local PBS listings here.