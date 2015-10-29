My Brother's Bomber

Inheritance

October 29, 2015
/
by Michelle Mizner
Chris Amico
Jeff Soyk

A box of notebooks. Two cassette tapes. Thirty-six cents. These are items filmmaker Ken Dornstein has kept since his brother’s death in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. It was an extraordinary way to lose a loved one, but Ken’s stories about this collection offer an exploration of loss that is far more universal. Click below to begin:

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.

blog comments powered by Disqus

More Stories

How Russia Looks To Gain Through Political Interference
December 23, 2016
Anatomy of an Exodus
December 22, 2016
Inside a Sinking Dinghy Crossing the Mediterranean Sea
December 22, 2016
'Apprentice' Star Omarosa Manigault Joins Trump Transition Team
December 16, 2016
Show more

Next on FRONTLINE

Exodus

December 27, 2016
The first-person stories of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe.
Support Provided By