The Battle for Ukraine
May 27, 2014 // 32:04
FRONTLINE draws on personal and dramatic footage to reveal the deep-seated hatreds between right-wing Ukrainian nationalists with historic ties to the Nazis and violent pro-Russian separatists vying for control of the country.
Features
Putin: Russia, the "Bear," Will Survive Economic Pain
December 18, 2014 // by Priyanka Boghani
Putin Remains Defiant As Russian Economy Wavers
December 4, 2014 // by Priyanka Boghani
Featured Films
Related
Pro-Western Parties Win Big in Ukraine Elections
October 28, 2014
From Kalashnikovs to Surface-to-Air Missiles in Eastern Ukraine
July 18, 2014
What Comes Next in Ukraine?
July 3, 2014
"The Hatred Is Real, and It's Pretty Chilling"
May 27, 2014
The Putin Factor: Russia, America and the Geopolitics of Ukraine
May 27, 2014
How Ukraine Got to the Brink
May 27, 2014
Obama's Choices: Syria and Ukraine
May 27, 2014
Tuesday on FRONTLINE: "Battle Zones: Ukraine & Syria"
May 22, 2014
Inside Ukraine's Propaganda War
March 14, 2014
