The Battle for Ukraine

May 27, 2014 // 32:04
The Battle for Ukraine
May 27, 2014 // 32:04

FRONTLINE draws on personal and dramatic footage to reveal the deep-seated hatreds between right-wing Ukrainian nationalists with historic ties to the Nazis and violent pro-Russian separatists vying for control of the country.

produced by
James Jones
/
