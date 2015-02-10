Being Mortal
Being Mortal
FRONTLINE follows renowned New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Atul Gawande as he explores the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life. In conjunction with Gawande’s new book, Being Mortal, the film investigates the practice of caring for the dying, and shows how doctors — himself included — are often remarkably untrained, ill-suited and uncomfortable talking about chronic illness and death with their patients.
Facing Mortality: How to Talk to Your Doctor
February 10, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani
Love and Cancer at 27
February 20, 2015 // by Tim Molloy
