A Death in St. Augustine

November 26, 2013 // 53:41
A Death in St. Augustine
November 26, 2013 // 53:41

On the night she broke up with her police officer boyfriend, Michelle O’Connell was found dead from a gunshot in the mouth. Next to her was her boyfriend’s semi-automatic service pistol. The sheriff’s office ruled it suicide — but was it? FRONTLINE and The New York Times investigate what can go wrong when the police are faced with domestic violence allegations within their own ranks.

In partnership with:
produced by
Frank Koughan
Glenn Silber
Transcript
Credits
Florida Gov. Opens New Investigation into O'Connell Death

October 3, 2014 // by Walt Bogdanich

A Systemwide Failure

November 26, 2013 // by Sarah Childress

What to Do If You're a Victim of Abuse

November 23, 2013 // by Sarah Childress

How Should You Investigate a Death?
November 23, 2013
How to Combat Officer-Involved Domestic Violence
November 23, 2013
One Survivor's Story
November 23, 2013
From The New York Times: Two Gunshots on a Summer Night
November 23, 2013

