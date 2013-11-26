A Death in St. Augustine

On the night she broke up with her police officer boyfriend, Michelle O’Connell was found dead from a gunshot in the mouth. Next to her was her boyfriend’s semi-automatic service pistol. The sheriff’s office ruled it suicide — but was it? FRONTLINE and The New York Times investigate what can go wrong when the police are faced with domestic violence allegations within their own ranks.
