Drug Lord: The Legend of Shorty

July 21, 2015 // 01:23:10
Drug Lord: The Legend of Shorty
July 21, 2015 // 01:23:10

A feature documentary about two filmmakers who set out to interview El Chapo Guzmán, leader of one of the biggest drug cartels in history. Before his capture in 2014, El Chapo had been on the run from the US and Mexican governments for over a decade — and after his July 2015 escape from prison, he’s now on the lam once again.

produced by
Angus Macqueen
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Captured, A Third Time

January 8, 2016 // by Priyanka Boghani

Four Mexican Prison Workers Charged in the Escape of "El Chapo"

September 8, 2015 // by Jason M. Breslow

The Staggering Death Toll of Mexico's Drug War

July 27, 2015 // by Jason M. Breslow

Featured Films

54:47
The Secret History of ISIS
01:54:48
The Choice 2016
01:24:12
Growing Up Trans
54:46
Terror in Europe
01:54:46
Confronting ISIS
54:47
Business of Disaster
29:08
A Subprime Education
23:25
The Education of Omarina
01:26:51
The Man Who Knew
54:11
Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Related

Locked In a Garage with One of "El Chapo" Guzmán’s Meth Traffickers
July 21, 2015
Meet the Mother of "El Chapo": "Even as a Little Child, He Had Ambitions"
July 17, 2015
Drug Kingpin "El Chapo" Guzmán Escapes Prison For a Second Time
July 12, 2015
Coming in July on FRONTLINE
July 2, 2015

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.

blog comments powered by Disqus

Next on FRONTLINE

Exodus

December 27, 2016
The first-person stories of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe.
Support Provided By