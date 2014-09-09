Ebola Outbreak
September 9, 2014 // 27:26
FRONTLINE travels to the epicenter of the Ebola crisis to find out how and why the outbreak has spiraled out of control — and to track the fight to contain the virus’s deadly spread. With special access to teams fighting Ebola in Sierra Leone, FRONTLINE, in collaboration with the Channel 4 foreign affairs series Unreported World, brings you an up-close, on-the-ground look at how and why the outbreak is endangering civilians and health-care workers, overwhelming hospitals and getting worse.
Exclusive Video: Where the Ebola Outbreak Began
December 29, 2014 // by Jason M. Breslow
Watch "Ebola Outbreak" With the Filmmaker
October 22, 2014 // by Tim Molloy
