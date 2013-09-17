Egypt in Crisis

September 17, 2013 // 53:41
Egypt in Crisis
September 17, 2013 // 53:41

FRONTLINE and GlobalPost’s Charles M. Sennott go inside the Egyptian revolution, tracing how what began as a youth movement to topple a dictator evolved into an opportunity for the Muslim Brotherhood to seemingly find the political foothold it had sought for decades — and then why it all fell apart. Were the Brothers ever really in charge? Or was the Egyptian “deep state” in control all along?

Martin Smith
Marcela Gaviria
Transcript
Credits
Reporter's Notebook: Tahrir Square, Five Years Later

January 25, 2016 // by Charles M. Sennott

Revolution in Cairo

February 22, 2011 // 53:41
Inside the youth movement that ignited the uprising, and a hard look at the Muslim Brotherhood, a key player in Egypt's future.

The Deep State: How Egypt’s Shadow State Won Out

September 17, 2013 // by Sarah Childress

Reporter's Notebook: Tahrir Square, Five Years Later
January 25, 2016
Egypt Adopts Broad New Restrictions On Protests
November 25, 2013
In Egypt, Military Tightens Hold on Muslim Brotherhood
October 30, 2013
Egypt Bans Muslim Brotherhood Activity, Freezes Funds
September 23, 2013
Is There Hope for Democracy In Egypt? -- Live Chat Transcript
September 17, 2013
Khaled Fahmy: Sisi Is "Much More Dangerous"
September 17, 2013
Wael Haddara: "We Lost Our Country" on July 3
September 17, 2013
Mona Makram-Ebeid: "The Struggle is for Egypt's Soul"
September 17, 2013
Timeline: What's Happened Since Egypt’s Revolution?
September 17, 2013
Dig Deeper: More on Egypt’s Political Turmoil
September 17, 2013
Muslim Brotherhood Spokesman Detained in Cairo
September 17, 2013
The Deep State: How Egypt’s Shadow State Won Out
September 17, 2013
