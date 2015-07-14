Escaping ISIS
July 14, 2015 // 54:11
Using undercover footage, FRONTLINE presents the gripping, first-hand accounts of women who escaped the brutal reign of ISIS — and follows an underground network that’s helping them escape.
Life After ISIS: For Survivors, Sparse Support Means Lasting Struggles
July 14, 2015 // by Sarah Childress
The ISIS Threat
November 20, 2015
FRONTLINE Wins RFK Award for "Escaping ISIS"
May 11, 2016
FRONTLINE Wins Three Overseas Press Club Awards
April 28, 2016
ISIS Victims Find Maze of Challenges in Appeals for Justice
October 1, 2015
A Witness to Slavery: Edward Watts on Making "Escaping ISIS"
July 14, 2015
Life After ISIS: For Survivors, Sparse Support Means Lasting Struggles
July 14, 2015
How People Are Using Technology Against ISIS
July 14, 2015
The Rise of ISIS
July 14, 2015
ISIS Destroyed His Home. Now Khalil al-Dakhi Rescues Those They Enslaved.
July 14, 2015
Watch: On "Slave Market Day," ISIS Trades Women for Cash, Weapons
July 14, 2015
How ISIS Is Using Women To Police Other Women
July 13, 2015
What a Pledge of Allegiance to ISIS Means
November 12, 2014
Slideshow: Life Under the Rule of ISIS
October 28, 2014
