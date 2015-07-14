Escaping ISIS

July 14, 2015 // 54:11
Using undercover footage, FRONTLINE presents the gripping, first-hand accounts of women who escaped the brutal reign of ISIS — and follows an underground network that’s helping them escape.

produced by
Edward Watts
Evan Williams
Transcript
Credits
investigations
The ISIS Threat
Syria at War

Features

Life After ISIS: For Survivors, Sparse Support Means Lasting Struggles

July 14, 2015 // by Sarah Childress

The ISIS Threat

November 20, 2015

ISIS Victims Find Maze of Challenges in Appeals for Justice

October 1, 2015 // by Katie Worth

