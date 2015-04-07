The Fight for Yemen

As recently as September, President Obama was pointing to Yemen as a model for the U.S.’s counter-terrorism strategy. But now, the country is being torn apart in a violent conflict led by an anti-American rebel movement known as the Houthis. With the Yemeni president ousted from the capital, and Saudi Arabia leading a coalition of regional forces against the Houthis, FRONTLINE in conjunction with BBC Arabic brings this special report from inside the war zone, exposing the violent feuds tearing the country apart, the rival anti-American and Al Qaeda-aligned forces fighting for control and the dangerous consequences for the region and the world.

Watch trailer