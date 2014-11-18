Firestone and the Warlord
November 18, 2014 // 01:23:40
Firestone and the Warlord
November 18, 2014 // 01:23:40
What are the costs of doing business in a war zone? On Nov.18, 2014, FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate the relationship between Firestone and the infamous Liberian warlord Charles Taylor. Based on the inside accounts of Americans who ran the company’s Liberia rubber plantation, and diplomatic cables and court documents, the investigation reveals how Firestone conducted business during the brutal Liberian civil war.
