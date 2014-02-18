Generation Like
February 18, 2014 // 53:41
Generation Like
February 18, 2014 // 53:41
Thanks to social media, today’s teens are able to directly interact with their culture — artists, celebrities, movies, brands, and even one another — in ways never before possible. But is that real empowerment? Or do marketers still hold the upper hand? In Generation Like, author and FRONTLINE correspondent Douglas Rushkoff (The Merchants of Cool, The Persuaders) explores how the perennial teen quest for identity and connection has migrated to social media — and exposes the game of cat-and-mouse that corporations are playing with these young consumers. Do kids think they’re being used? Do they care? Or does the perceived chance to be the next big star make it all worth it?
produced by
/
/
/
Features
What Did "Generation Like" Think of "Generation Like"?
August 5, 2014 // by Moira Lavelle
Who Profits from the Game of "Likes?" Live Chat Wed. 1pm ET
February 18, 2014 // by Nathan Tobey
Featured Films
Related
What Are Teens Doing Online?
February 18, 2014
The Future of Digital Marketing Is You
February 18, 2014
Are You What You "Like"?
February 18, 2014
Alissa Quart: From Gen X to Z: Teens and the New Cool
February 18, 2014
Jason Calicanis: You Are Your Own Media Company
February 18, 2014
Mark Andrejevic: We Are All "Lab Rats" Online
February 18, 2014
Allison Arling-Giorgi: For Gen Y, Brands Are Our Peers
February 18, 2014
danah boyd: The Kids Are All Right
February 18, 2014
From "The Merchants of Cool" to "Generation Like"
February 18, 2014
In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:
Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Next on FRONTLINE
Exodus
Home Video DVDs of Generation Like are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Generation Like are available from ShopPBS.
Get Our Newsletter
Follow Frontline