Growing Up Trans
June 30, 2015 // 01:24:12
Just a generation ago, it was adults, not kids, who changed genders. But today, many children are transitioning, too — with new medical options, and at younger and younger ages. In Growing Up Trans, FRONTLINE takes viewers on an intimate and eye-opening journey inside the struggles and choices facing transgender kids and their families.
Home Video DVDs of Growing Up Trans are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Growing Up Trans are available from PBS Educational Media.
