Gunned Down: The Power of the NRA
January 6, 2015 // 54:10
In Gunned Down: The Power of the NRA, FRONTLINE goes inside the politics of America’s gun debate. Veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker Michael Kirk investigates the NRA, its political evolution and influence, and how it has consistently succeeded in defeating new gun control legislation.
Is Orlando the Attack that Forces Action on Gun Control?
June 14, 2016 // by Jason M. Breslow
Will Obama's New Gun Proposals Make a Difference?
January 5, 2016 // by Sarah Childress
Featured Films
