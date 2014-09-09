Hunting Boko Haram

September 9, 2014 // 25:01
Hunting Boko Haram
September 9, 2014 // 25:01

When the radical Islamist group Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls in April, it sparked international outrage and worldwide pressure to #BringBackOurGirls. But now, FRONTLINE investigates evidence that in the fight against Boko Haram, members of the Nigerian military and state-sponsored militias have been committing atrocities against suspects, many of them innocent civilians.

produced by
Evan Williams
Eve Lucas
Edward Watts
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

Nigerian Military Has Committed "War Crimes" in Fight Against Boko Haram, says Amnesty Report

June 3, 2015 // by Sarah Childress

Report: Boko Haram Has Abducted More Than 2,000 Since Start of '14

April 14, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

Report: Boko Haram Has Claimed More Than 1,000 Lives in 2015

March 27, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

Featured Films

54:47
The Secret History of ISIS
01:54:48
The Choice 2016
01:24:12
Growing Up Trans
54:46
Terror in Europe
01:54:46
Confronting ISIS
54:47
Business of Disaster
29:08
A Subprime Education
23:25
The Education of Omarina
01:26:51
The Man Who Knew
54:11
Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Related

What Makes Boko Haram’s Atrocities So Hard To Track?
January 16, 2015
Nigeria to Launch "Intensive Investigation" into Alleged Abuses
September 19, 2014
What Happens When U.S.-Backed Regimes Are Accused of Abuse
September 9, 2014
"Innocent People Bear the Brunt" of Nigeria's Fight with Boko Haram
September 9, 2014
Uncovering Atrocities Committed By Nigerian Security Forces
September 9, 2014
The Nigerian Government Responds to Abuse Allegations
September 9, 2014
Ebola Outbreak
September 9, 2014

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.

blog comments powered by Disqus

Next on FRONTLINE

Exodus

December 27, 2016
The first-person stories of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe.
Support Provided By