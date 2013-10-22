Hunting the Nightmare Bacteria
Hunting the Nightmare Bacteria
Has the age of antibiotics come to an end? From a young girl thrust onto life support in Arizona to an uncontrollable outbreak at one of the nation’s most prestigious hospitals, FRONTLINE investigates the alarming rise of a deadly type of bacteria that our modern antibiotics can’t stop.
Features
Big Pharma Calls for New Incentives to Fight "Superbugs"
January 21, 2016 // by Jason M. Breslow
Eight Ways to Protect Yourself from Superbugs
October 22, 2013 // by Sarah Childress
