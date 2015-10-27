Inside Assad's Syria

October 27, 2015 // 54:17
Inside Assad's Syria
October 27, 2015 // 54:17

For weeks, the world’s eyes have been fixed on the tens of thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn Syria for Europe. But what is life like for those left behind? Correspondent Martin Smith goes Inside Assad’s Syria to report from government-controlled areas as war rages, with on-the-ground reporting and firsthand accounts from Syrians caught in the crisis.

produced by
Martin Smith
Linda Hirsch
/
Features

How Fear Fuels Support for Assad in Syria

November 2, 2016 // by Priyanka Boghani

A Campaign of Disappearances in Syria Leaves Thousands Missing

November 5, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

Syria: What's In It For Putin?

October 27, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

