ISIS in Afghanistan

November 17, 2015 // 35:52
ISIS in Afghanistan
November 17, 2015 // 35:52

ISIS is on the rise in Afghanistan — and they say they’re getting young kids to join the jihad. In a special report, FRONTLINE correspondent Najibullah Quraishi reveals on film the degree to which ISIS is gaining a foothold in the country, and how they’re focusing their efforts on training a new generation of jihadists.

The ISIS Threat

Features

Pentagon Given New Authority to Target ISIS in Afghanistan

January 21, 2016 // by Priyanka Boghani

ISIS is in Afghanistan, But Who Are They Really?

November 17, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

Why Afghanistan's Children Are Used as Spies and Suicide Bombers

November 17, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

