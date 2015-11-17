ISIS in Afghanistan
November 17, 2015 // 35:52
ISIS in Afghanistan
ISIS is on the rise in Afghanistan — and they say they’re getting young kids to join the jihad. In a special report, FRONTLINE correspondent Najibullah Quraishi reveals on film the degree to which ISIS is gaining a foothold in the country, and how they’re focusing their efforts on training a new generation of jihadists.
