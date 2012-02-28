Inside Japan's Nuclear Meltdown

FRONTLINE continues its investigation of nuclear safety with an unprecedented account of the crisis inside the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex after a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011. With exclusive eyewitness testimony from key figures in the drama — including the Japanese prime minister and senior executives at the power company TEPCO — FRONTLINE tells the story of the workers struggling frantically to reconnect power inside the plant’s pitch-dark and highly radioactive reactor buildings; the nuclear experts and officials in the prime minister’s office fighting to get information as the crisis spiraled out of control; and the plant manager who disobeyed his executives’ orders when he thought it would save the lives of his workers.

