Inside Japan's Nuclear Meltdown

February 28, 2012 // 54:40
Inside Japan's Nuclear Meltdown
February 28, 2012 // 54:40

(Kyodo News via AP Images)

FRONTLINE continues its investigation of nuclear safety with an unprecedented account of the crisis inside the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex after a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011. With exclusive eyewitness testimony from key figures in the drama — including the Japanese prime minister and senior executives at the power company TEPCO — FRONTLINE tells the story of the workers struggling frantically to reconnect power inside the plant’s pitch-dark and highly radioactive reactor buildings; the nuclear experts and officials in the prime minister’s office fighting to get information as the crisis spiraled out of control; and the plant manager who disobeyed his executives’ orders when he thought it would save the lives of his workers.

produced by
Dan Edge
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

Four Years After Fukushima, Japan Makes a Return to Nuclear Power

August 11, 2015 // by Jason M. Breslow

For Fukushima Workers, Cancer Isn't the Only Health Threat

March 19, 2013 // by Sarah Childress

Fukushima Radiation Estimate Doubles, But Cancer Risk Lower Than Expected

May 25, 2012 // by Jason M. Breslow

