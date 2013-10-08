League of Denial: The NFL's Concussion Crisis

October 8, 2013 // 01:53:41
League of Denial: The NFL's Concussion Crisis
October 8, 2013 // 01:53:41

The National Football League, a multibillion-dollar commercial juggernaut, presides over America’s indisputable national pastime. But the NFL is under assault: thousands of former players have claimed the league tried to cover up how football inflicted long-term brain injuries on many players. What did the NFL know, and when did it know it? In a special two-hour investigation, FRONTLINE reveals the hidden story of the NFL and brain injuries.

Michael Kirk
Jim Gilmore
Mike Wiser
Transcript
Credits
NFL Acknowledges a Link Between Football, CTE

March 15, 2016 // by Jason M. Breslow

Concussion Watch

December 11, 2015 // by Jason M. Breslow

What the NFL's New Concussion Numbers Don't Answer

February 1, 2016 // by Jason M. Breslow

