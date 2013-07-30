Life and Death in Assisted Living
July 30, 2013 // 53:40
Life and Death in Assisted Living
July 30, 2013 // 53:40
More and more elderly Americans are choosing to spend their later years in assisted living facilities, which have sprung up as an alternative to nursing homes. But is this loosely regulated, multi-billion dollar industry putting seniors at risk? In a major investigation with ProPublica, FRONTLINE examines the operations of the nation’s largest assisted living company, raising questions about the drive for profits and fatal lapses in care.
produced by
/
/
/
Features
Elderly, At Risk and Haphazardly Protected
October 29, 2013 // by A.C. Thompson, Jonathan Jones
The Deaths and Disappearance that Haunt Assisted Living
August 1, 2013 // by A.C. Thompson, Jonathan Jones
Featured Films
Related
Emeritus Note to Staff: Send. Forward. Oops.
July 31, 2013
Life & Death in Assisted Living: "A Sinking Ship"
July 31, 2013
Is Assisted Living Safe for Your Parents? - Live Chat Transcript
July 30, 2013
Have a Tip To Share About Assisted Living?
July 30, 2013
Seven Questions To Ask When Searching for Assisted Living
July 30, 2013
Catherine Hawes: Assisted Living is a "Ticking Time Bomb"
July 30, 2013
Granger Cobb: At Emeritus, Care and Safety Outweigh Profits
July 30, 2013
Mark Parkinson: Assisted Living Regulation is No "Panacea"
July 30, 2013
Patricia McGinnis: Get the For-Profit Model Out of Senior Care
July 30, 2013
How “Life and Death in Assisted Living” Was Reported
July 30, 2013
For Assisted Living Industry, a Media Strategy to Thwart Federal Oversight
July 30, 2013
Life & Death in Assisted Living: "They're Not Treating Mom Well"
July 30, 2013
In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:
Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Next on FRONTLINE
Exodus
Home Video DVDs of Life and Death in Assisted Living are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Life and Death in Assisted Living are available from ShopPBS.
Get Our Newsletter
Follow Frontline