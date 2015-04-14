Memory of the Camps

May 7, 1985 // 57:32
Memory of the Camps
May 7, 1985 // 57:32

Seventy years ago, Allied troops invaded Germany and liberated Nazi death camps. They found unspeakable horrors which still haunt the world’s conscience. Frontline presents the world broadcast of a 1945 film made by British and American film crews who were with the troops liberating the camps. The film was directed in part by Alfred Hitchcock and was broadcast for the first time in its entirety on FRONTLINE.

produced by
Sergei Nolbandov
/
Features

In Mapping the Holocaust, a Horrifying Lesson in Nazi "Paths to Persecution"

April 14, 2015 // by Jason M. Breslow, Ly Chheng

"Memory of the Camps": An Introduction

April 13, 2015 // by FRONTLINE

Never Forget to Lie

April 13, 2015 // by FRONTLINE

