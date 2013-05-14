Never Forget to Lie
Never Forget to Lie
May 14, 2013 // 53:41
In the most recent of his critically-lauded autobiographical films, Marian Marzynski explores, for the first time, his own wartime childhood and the experiences of other child survivors, teasing out their feelings about Poland, the Catholic Church, and the ramifications of identities forged under circumstances where survival began with the directive “never forget to lie.”
"There is One More Out There Like Them": A Survivor's Story
October 1, 2013 // by Sarah Moughty
Reflections On "Never Forget To Lie"
May 17, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow
The Last Witnesses of the Holocaust -- Live Chat Transcript
May 14, 2013
Marian Marzynski: Returning to My Warsaw Story
May 14, 2013
Lillian Boraks-Nemetz: My Holocaust Survival
May 14, 2013
Ed Herman: My Warsaw Ghetto Memories
May 14, 2013
Watch More Holocaust Child Survivor Stories
May 14, 2013
Returning to the Haunted Ground of the Warsaw Ghetto
May 13, 2013
Shtetl: A FRONTLINE Digital Premiere
April 5, 2013
Training A Camera On the Children of the Holocaust
March 1, 2013
Before I Was Anybody, I Was A Child Survivor of the Holocaust
February 4, 2013
What People Are Saying about "Never Forget to Lie"
February 4, 2013
Promotional Tour Schedule
February 4, 2013
