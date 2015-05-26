Obama at War
May 26, 2015 // 54:14
Obama at War
Veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker Martin Smith goes inside the Obama administration’s struggle to deal with ISIS and the deadly civil war in Syria. With interviews from key military and diplomatic leaders, the documentary examines the hard choices facing the president as he tries to defeat the Islamic State without dragging America into a prolonged regional conflict.
