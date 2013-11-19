FRONTLINE marks the 40th anniversary of President Kennedy’s assassination with an encore broadcast of Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald? — an investigative biography of the man at the center of the political crime of the century. The three-hour documentary special traces Oswald’s life from his boyhood to that fateful day in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, posing a number of questions: Was Oswald the emotionally disturbed “lone gunman”? Was he one of two gunmen that day in Dallas? Or was he an unwitting scapegoat for the real assassins?

