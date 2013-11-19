Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald?
November 19, 2013 // 01:53:41
Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald?
November 19, 2013 // 01:53:41
FRONTLINE marks the 40th anniversary of President Kennedy’s assassination with an encore broadcast of Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald? — an investigative biography of the man at the center of the political crime of the century. The three-hour documentary special traces Oswald’s life from his boyhood to that fateful day in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, posing a number of questions: Was Oswald the emotionally disturbed “lone gunman”? Was he one of two gunmen that day in Dallas? Or was he an unwitting scapegoat for the real assassins?
produced by
/
/
/
Features
Oswald: Myth, Mystery and Meaning
November 19, 2013 // by Sam Bailey
Twenty-Four Years
November 19, 2013 // by Bill Rockwood
Featured Films
Related
Oswald, the CIA, and Mexico City
November 19, 2013
Glimpses of a Life
November 19, 2013
Interview: G. Robert Blakey
November 19, 2013
Interview: Priscilla Johnson McMillan
November 19, 2013
Interview: Robert Oswald
November 19, 2013
Interview: Gerald Posner
November 19, 2013
Norman Mailer on Oswald
November 19, 2013
Hollywood & History: The Debate Over "JFK"
November 19, 2013
"Oliver Stone's Paranoid Propaganda"
November 19, 2013
Readings & Links
November 19, 2013
8 Things You May Not Know About Lee Harvey Oswald
November 19, 2013
In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:
Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Next on FRONTLINE
Exodus
Home Video DVDs of Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald? are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald? are available from ShopPBS.
Get Our Newsletter
Follow Frontline