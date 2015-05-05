FRONTLINE tells the vivid, inside story of how the Ebola outbreak began, and why it wasn’t stopped before it was too late. Filmmaker Dan Edge spent months on the ground in West Africa, tracing the outbreak’s path through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia and uncovering the hidden story of what happened before the world started paying attention. With exclusive access to key global decision-makers and health responders, and gripping firsthand accounts of victims from the jungles of Guinea to the slums of Monrovia, Outbreak exposes tragic missteps in the response to the epidemic.

