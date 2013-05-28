Outlawed in Pakistan

May 28, 2013 // 52:41
Outlawed in Pakistan
May 28, 2013 // 52:41

In Pakistan, women and girls who allege rape are often more strongly condemned than their alleged rapists. Some are even killed by their own families. For this unforgettable documentary, filmmakers Habiba Nosheen and Hilke Schellmann spent years tracing one alleged rape victim’s odyssey through Pakistan’s flawed justice system—as well as her alleged rapists’ quest to clear their names.

In partnership with:
produced by
Habiba Nosheen
Hilke Schellmann
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

Rape and Justice in Pakistan: Live Chat Transcript

May 28, 2013 // by Nathan Tobey

The Stigma of Reporting a Rape in Pakistan

May 28, 2013 // by Sarah Childress

The Risks of Defending an "Outlaw"

May 28, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow

