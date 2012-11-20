Poor Kids

FRONTLINE spent months following three young girls who are growing up against the backdrop of their families’ struggles against financial ruin. At a time when one in five American kids lives below the poverty line, Poor Kids is an is an intimate portrait of the economic crisis as it’s rarely seen, through the eyes of children.

produced by
Jezza Neumann
Lauren Mucciolo
/
By the Numbers: Childhood Poverty in the U.S.

November 20, 2012 // by Jason M. Breslow

Map: Where is Childhood Homelessness Getting Worse?

November 6, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow, Bill Rockwood

What's Happened to Brittany, Jonny and Kaylie?

July 22, 2014 // by Moira Lavelle

