Poor Kids
November 20, 2012 // 53:41
Poor Kids
November 20, 2012 // 53:41
FRONTLINE spent months following three young girls who are growing up against the backdrop of their families’ struggles against financial ruin. At a time when one in five American kids lives below the poverty line, Poor Kids is an is an intimate portrait of the economic crisis as it’s rarely seen, through the eyes of children.
produced by
/
/
/
Features
By the Numbers: Childhood Poverty in the U.S.
November 20, 2012 // by Jason M. Breslow
Map: Where is Childhood Homelessness Getting Worse?
November 6, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow, Bill Rockwood
Featured Films
Related
What's Happened to Brittany, Jonny and Kaylie?
July 22, 2014
Map: Where is Childhood Homelessness Getting Worse?
November 6, 2013
Live Chat Transcript -- Helping America's Poor Kids
November 20, 2012
Sera's Story: Growing Up Poor in San Francisco
November 20, 2012
Jezza Neumann on Making the Film & Helping the Kids
November 20, 2012
By the Numbers: Childhood Poverty in the U.S.
November 20, 2012
What Does Poverty Mean to Children?
November 13, 2012
In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:
Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Next on FRONTLINE
Exodus
Home Video DVDs of Poor Kids are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Poor Kids are available from ShopPBS for Teachers.
Get Our Newsletter
Follow Frontline