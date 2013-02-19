Raising Adam Lanza
In the wake of the mass killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, FRONTLINE investigates a young man and the town he changed forever. Adam Lanza left behind a trail of death and destruction, but little else. He left no known friends, no diary. He destroyed his computer and any evidence it might have provided. His motives, and his life, remain largely a mystery. In collaboration with The Hartford Courant, FRONTLINE looks for answers to the central–and so far elusive–question: who was Adam Lanza?
New Report: Adam Lanza "Did Not Just 'Snap'"
November 21, 2014 // by Priyanka Boghani
Adam Lanza's Father Speaks
March 10, 2014 // by Sarah Moughty
New Report Offers Details, but No Motive for Sandy Hook Shooter
November 25, 2013
Mass Murders Captivated Online User Believed To Be Adam Lanza
June 30, 2013
Adam Lanza's Pediatric Records Reveal Growing Anxiety
June 29, 2013
What Police Found in Adam Lanza's Home
March 28, 2013
Report: Newtown Shooter Researched Several Mass Murderers
March 14, 2013
Who Was Adam Lanza? Live Chat Transcript
February 19, 2013
For Adam Lanza, a Debated Diagnosis That Meant "More to be Worried About"
February 19, 2013
How Did They Report the Lanza Story?
February 19, 2013
Richard Novia: "Adam Had Episodes. He Would Completely Withdraw."
February 19, 2013
Marvin LaFontaine: "Those Kids Were Everything" to Nancy Lanza
February 19, 2013
Newtown Divided
February 19, 2013
Nancy Lanza: In Her Own Words
February 19, 2013
