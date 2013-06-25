Rape in the Fields

June 25, 2013 // 53:41
Rape in the Fields
June 25, 2013 // 53:41

FRONTLINE and Univision partner to tell the story of the hidden price many migrant women working in America’s fields and packing plants pay to stay employed and provide for their families. This investigation is the result of a yearlong reporting effort by veteran FRONTLINE correspondent Lowell Bergman, the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley, and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Andres Cediel
Lowell Bergman
Transcript
Credits
Features

Female Farm Workers Awarded $17 Million in Florida Abuse Case

September 15, 2015 // by Sara Obeidat

California Enacts Bill to Protect Female Farmworkers From Sex Abuse

September 30, 2014 // by Bernice Yeung

Three Plans to Stop Rape in the Fields

June 5, 2014 // by Bernice Yeung

Related

What's Happened Since "Rape in the Fields"?
March 18, 2014
"Rape in the Fields" Live Chat en Español - Transcript
June 28, 2013
Can Rape in the Fields Be Stopped? - Live Chat Wed. 2 p.m. ET
June 25, 2013
Luis Gutierrez: Exploitation is the "Ugly Sin" of Immigration
June 25, 2013
Dolores Huerta: An "Epidemic in the Fields"
June 25, 2013
Bill Tamayo: Criminal Cases Needed to End Immigrant Abuse
June 25, 2013
Manuel Cunha, Jr.: Harassment Not “A Big Problem” On Farms
June 25, 2013
Resources for Agricultural Workers
June 25, 2013
Why Have There Been So Few Sexual Assault Prosecutions In the Agriculture Industry?
June 25, 2013
Video: Hidden in the Harvest
June 25, 2013
Courting Foodies: The Modern "Fair Food" Movement
June 25, 2013
Female Workers Face Rape, Harassment In U.S. Agriculture Industry
June 25, 2013
