Following up on the award-winning collaboration that produced Rape in the Fields/Violación de un Sueño in 2013, FRONTLINE (PBS), Univision, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), the Investigative Reporting Program (IRP) at UC Berkeley, and KQED are teaming up to uncover the sexual abuse of immigrant women who clean the malls where you shop, the banks where you do business, and the offices where you work.
Under Cover of Darkness, Female Janitors Face Rape and Assault
June 23, 2015 // by Bernice Yeung
Rape in the Fields
June 25, 2013 // 53:41Lowell Bergman investigates the hidden reality of rape on the job for immigrant women working in America’s fields, farms and factories.
"Rape on the Night Shift" Wins an IRE Award
April 7, 2016
A Plan is Emerging to Fight "Rape on the Night Shift"
March 9, 2016
Sexual Abuse Claims to Face Outside Review at Nation's Biggest Janitorial Firm
December 11, 2015
Human Trafficking: A Crime Hard to Track Proves Harder to Fight
July 29, 2015
Podcast: Who Is Responsible for Rape on the Night Shift?
July 4, 2015
Seven Solutions That Could Help Stop Rape on the Night Shift
June 30, 2015
By the Numbers: The Magnitude of Rape and Sexual Assault
June 23, 2015
Under Cover of Darkness, Female Janitors Face Rape and Assault
June 23, 2015
Undocumented Sexual Assault Victims Face Backlash and Backlog
June 23, 2015
ABM Responds
June 23, 2015
Reporting "Rape on the Night Shift"
June 23, 2015
Rape in the Fields
June 23, 2015
