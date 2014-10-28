The Rise of ISIS

October 28, 2014 // 54:11
The Rise of ISIS
October 28, 2014 // 54:11

FRONTLINE investigates the miscalculations and mistakes behind the brutal rise of ISIS. Correspondent Martin Smith (Truth, War & Consequences; Beyond Baghdad; Private Warriors, Gangs of Iraq) reports from Iraq on how the country began coming undone after the American withdrawal and what it means for the U.S. to be fighting there again.

produced by
Martin Smith
Linda Hirsch
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/
investigations
The ISIS Threat
/
Syria at War

Features

The Bomb Detectors That Didn't Work in Baghdad

July 6, 2016 // by Priyanka Boghani

What an Estimate of 10,000 ISIS Fighters Killed Doesn't Tell Us

June 4, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani

"Life in Baghdad": Finding Moments of Joy Amid the Chaos of War

March 11, 2015 // by Patrice Taddonio

